All There Is To Know About Jacqueline’s Summons & the ₹200 Crore Extortion Case

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the prime accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering scam. He reportedly has multiple cases against him. And has also been arrested many times.

The accused allegedly extorted around ₹ 215 crores from Aditi Singh and Shivender Singh. They are former promoters of pharmaceutical giant Ranbaxy.

He reportedly, tried to get in touch with Jacqueline during his time in jail. Although, he was unsuccessful. It was through her hairdresser that he finally got in touch. He then started sending gifts to her, according the chargesheet.

Jacqueline and Sukesh met in June and July of 2021 after he was released from jail, in Chennai, according to a report by NDTV.

He was arrested again in August 2021.

Jacqueline was questioned by the ED in August 2021. ED sources had informed NDTV that she was not an accused but a witness in the case against Chandrasekhar.

In October 2021, Sukesh’s lawyer alleged that Jacqueline and Sukesh were in a relationship.

Earlier in December 2021, Bollywood Hungama shared a picture of the actor with accused conman Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline’s team denied the dating rumours.

In May 2022, Jacqueline admitted, as per a report by NDTV searched for Sukesh on Google and was thereby aware of his criminal past.

In June 2022, the actor, according to the same report, while recording her fifth statement, disclosed information regarding a conversation with Sukesh about the property bought by him in Sri Lanka.

In August 2022, Jacqueline was named as an accused by the ED in the case. A supplementary charge sheet was filed by ED against Jacqueline.

Jacqueline has been summoned by a Delhi Court on 26 September 2022.

The ED in the chargesheet stated that she was aware that the accused had a wife, Leena Maria Paul.

Moreover, Fernandez admitted to receiving five watches, 20 pieces of jewellery, 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, 4 Hermes bags, nine paintings and one Versace crockery set from the conman, according to the chargesheet. She and her family also received cars. Her property in Welgana, Sri Lanka was also purchased by the accused.