Money Laundering Case: Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED
Jacqueline is being questioned in the money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, 8 December, in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Visuals shared by ANI showed Jacqueline appearing before the probe agency at around 11am. Earlier, the actor skipped a few summons issued by the ED.
On 5 December, Jacqueline was stopped at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials and briefly quizzed by the ED before being let go. She has been barred from leaving the country in view of an LOC (lookout circular).
The actor has been questioned by the ED before. The agency had reportedly said then that she was being questioned as a victim and not an accused.
The ED has filed a chargesheet against Chandrasekar and others in a 200-crore money laundering case, mentioning a few Bollywood actors, including Jacqueline in it.
The central probing agency has allegedly uncovered evidence that indicated financial transactions from Chandrasekar to Fernandez, NDTV reported.
