Money Laundering Case: Jacqueline Fernandez Appears Before ED

On 5 December, Jacqueline was stopped at the Mumbai Airport by immigration officials and briefly quizzed by the ED before being let go. She has been barred from leaving the country in view of an LOC (lookout circular).

The actor has been questioned by the ED before. The agency had reportedly said then that she was being questioned as a victim and not an accused.

The ED has filed a chargesheet against Chandrasekar and others in a 200-crore money laundering case, mentioning a few Bollywood actors, including Jacqueline in it.

The central probing agency has allegedly uncovered evidence that indicated financial transactions from Chandrasekar to Fernandez, NDTV reported.