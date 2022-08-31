Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned by Delhi Court in Extortion Case
Jacqueline was named an accused by the ED in the case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been summoned by the Patiala court in Delhi and she has been asked to appear on 26 September, as per a report by ANI. The court has also reportedly taken cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Jacqueline.
Jacqueline was named as an accused by the ED in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Earlier this month, a supplementary chargesheet was filed by ED against Jacqueline.
ANI also reported that a lawyer representing Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing told the court that Jacqueline has also been summoned by Delhi Police to join the investigation on 12 September.
