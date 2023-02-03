All the Times Kiara & Sidharth Made It to Each Other's Social Media

All the Times Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Made It to Each Other's Social Media
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be getting married on Monday, 6 February 2023. The adorable Bollywood couple has been the talk of the town for some time now. And with the reported wedding date inching closer we couldn't help but take a look at some of the cute moments that the duo have shared together on social media.
Kiara celebrated her 29th birthday with Sidharth. This is one of the first times he was spotted on her social media. The Student of the Year actor was seen in a reel that Kiara posted from the day.
While promoting their film Shershaah the couple were often spotted on each other's Instagram. From stunning photos to gorgeous reels - their social media had it all.
Sid and Kiara, although rumoured to be dating for a while then were only spotted properly on each other's Instagram during the promotion of the film.
Check out some of the reels here:
The couple were seen promoting their song Ranjha from Shershaah.
Take a look at how the gorgeous couple looked:
The couple again took to their social media accounts to share a lovely reel - much like their previous ones to celebrate the film's one-year anniversary.
Kiara and Sidharth, although extremely private about their relationship, surprisingly shared a cute snap with the caption, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy" on Sidharth's birthday. This is one of the two times Sidharth featured on her Instagram besides during the film promotions.
