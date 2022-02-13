A Still From 'Brahmastra' With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Goes Viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a still from Brahmastra.
A still from Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went viral. In the photo, Ranbir as Shiva can be seen looking at Alia (Isha) through a gate. In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt had talked about wedding rumours with Ranbir and said that she has been married to Ranbir in her head ‘for a long time’.
Ranbir Kapoor had earlier said to Rajeev Masand that the couple would’ve gotten married had it not been for the pandemic. When asked about that, to NDTV, “He is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."
During a for Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor had said that his late father Rishi Kapoor ‘kept fighting’ with him and the film’s director Ayan Mukerji.
“I remember during the making of this film, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us, ‘What are you doing? Who takes so long to make a film? Who spends so much money?’ ‘Ranbir you’re not making one penny on this film. VFX film kaun dekhega India mai? (Who will watch a VFX film in India?)’” Ranbir had said.
The makers had also released at the fan event. In a voiceover, Ranbir explains that there are changes happening in the world that others can't perceive. Alia Bhatt then asks why Ranbir's character Shiva is the only one who can sense them. Shiva is also equipped with magical powers and is tasked with saving the world
