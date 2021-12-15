Ranbir Pays Tribute to Rishi Kapoor; Reveals How He Felt About 'Brahmastra'
Ranbir Kapoor told fans that Rishi Kapoor used to ask him why they were spending so much money on 'Brahmastra.'
Ranbir Kapoor paid tribute to his father late Rishi Kapoor during the launch event for the motion poster of his upcoming film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji.
Talking about the day Ayan approached him with the idea, Ranbir said, “It’s been eight years. I remember we were shooting the last schedule of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, when this boy wonder, genius friend of mine, Ayan narrated just the basic idea of a young man born with a great power that he doesn’t fully understand- the power of fire.”
Ranbir Kapoor Pays Tribute to Late Rishi Kapoor
Ranbir told his fans that he misses his father Rishi Kapoor 'terribly', and recalled, "I remember during the making of this film, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us, ‘What are you doing? Who takes so long to make a film? Who spends so much money?’ ‘Ranbir you’re not making one penny on this film. VFX film kaun dekhega India mai? (Who will watch a VFX film in India?)’”
In a tribute to his father, Ranbir recreated the iconic opening dialogues from Rishi Kapoor’s song ‘Om Shanti Om’ from the film Karz, “Kya tumne kabhi kisi se pyaar kiya? Kabhi kisi ko dil diya? Maine bhi diya!”
‘I’m Emotional Because You’re on the Poster’: Alia Bhatt to Ranbir
As a segue, Ranbir then introduced his girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt, who also stars in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. “Shiva is incomplete without his Shakti (Ranbir plays the role of Shiva in the film). So, let’s all welcome, my favourite, your favourite, and everybody’s favourite…Alia Bhatt,” Ranbir announced.
Alia revealed, “Mai bahut emotional hu (I’m very emotional). It’s very overwhelming, it’s exciting,” and Ranbir joked, “Itna kya? Tu toh poster mai bhi nahi hai abhi tak. (Why so much? You aren’t even in the poster yet.)”
When asked why she’s emotional, Alia Bhatt replied, “Because you’re on the poster na baby, of course I’ll be emotional,” adding, “Also because it’s a big moment.”
Alia added, “Ranbir, I, Ayan and the team of Brahmastra have been talking about this day for four years ki ek din humaara phir poster launch hoga, trailer launch hoga, duniya ko hum film dikhaayenge. (We, the team of Brahmastra have been talking about this day for 4 years that one day we’ll launch our poster, launch the trailer, and we’ll show the world our film.)”
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Working with Each Other & Ayan
“He’s (Ayan) such a taskmaster but when we started out, we were both starting our careers with Wake Up Sid. I think at that point in life I really added something in his life as being part of Wake Up Sid but I know this for a fact that today he really adds something to my life,” Ranbir Kapoor said.
The actor added, “I am really happy and proud that I am working in the movies at the time of both these talents- Ayan and Alia- because I get so much from them. I’m so inspired by them, I love them so much.”
Alia Bhatt revealed, “They (Ayan and Ranbir) like listening to me speak; they enjoy it also because sometimes I say silly things and they get entertained by it. There’s only one boss on set and that is Ayan and we like it that way. He runs the set. He is screaming on the mic, he’s jumping on rocks, he’s rolling on the floor, he doesn’t sit.”
Brahmastra will release in theatres on 9 September 2022.
