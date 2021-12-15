Ranbir Pays Tribute to Rishi Kapoor; Reveals How He Felt About 'Brahmastra'

Alia added, “Ranbir, I, Ayan and the team of Brahmastra have been talking about this day for four years ki ek din humaara phir poster launch hoga, trailer launch hoga, duniya ko hum film dikhaayenge. (We, the team of Brahmastra have been talking about this day for 4 years that one day we’ll launch our poster, launch the trailer, and we’ll show the world our film.)”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Working with Each Other & Ayan

“He’s (Ayan) such a taskmaster but when we started out, we were both starting our careers with Wake Up Sid. I think at that point in life I really added something in his life as being part of Wake Up Sid but I know this for a fact that today he really adds something to my life,” Ranbir Kapoor said.