Alia Bhatt Shares Pics From Mahesh Bhatt's B’day With Pooja Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt at Mahesh Bhatt's 73rd birthday party.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Mahesh Bhatt celebrated his 73rd birthday with daughters Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt, and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Alia shared pictures from the celebration on Instagram, with the caption, "73 years young! Happy birthday papa."
In the post we can see Alia holding printed balloons with the words ‘simplicity’ and ‘happy birthday pops’. One of the pictures is a selfie clicked by Ranbir Kapoor which features Mahesh Bhatt, Alia, and Pooja, and it can be seen that Mahesh Bhatt's wife Soni Razdan and their daughter Shaheen joined the party over video call.
Actors Aditi Rao Haydari, Diya Mirza, and fashion designer Anita Shroff Adajania, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Anu Ranjan also wished Mahesh Bhatt under the post. While Anu wrote, "Happy birthday Bhatt Saab. lots of love happiness good health," Pooja commented, "Thank you two for such a lovely evening in every which way!"
Pooja Bhatt also shared the birthday pictures and captioned it “The birthday boy.. But don’t miss the setting girl!" Actors Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff wished him in the comment section.
Pooja also shared a picture of the birthday cake on her Instagram story.
On the career front, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has already created a lot of buzz. The movie follows the story of a woman who goes on to become a madam in Kamathipura.
She will be also seen in S.S Rajamouli’s RRR, and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. Alia Bhatt is also part of Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
Published: 20 Sep 2021,02:13 PM IST