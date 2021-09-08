Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah Wrap Up Darlings’ Shoot; Share BTS Clip

The film stars Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. Vijay Varma commented under the post, “Darlings log ek number." The BTS clip shows all the fun the cast and crew had on sets, with Ritviz’s track ‘Barso’ playing in the background. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented, “So many congratulations. And so so proud of you my dearest Darlings.”

Alia Bhatt had announced Darlings as her debut production in March, in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The production house also announced the film’s wrap on social media with the BTS video. In a separate post, Red Chillies Entertainment shared some pictures featuring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and the film’s director Jasmeet K Reen.