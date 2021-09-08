Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah Wrap Up Darlings’ Shoot; Share BTS Clip

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Darlings director Jasmeet Reen.
Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot for her first film as producer, titled Darlings. She shared a clip with BTS pictures and videos from the film’s sets and wrote, “Darlings, it's a wrap! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies."
The film stars Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew. Vijay Varma commented under the post, “Darlings log ek number." The BTS clip shows all the fun the cast and crew had on sets, with Ritviz’s track ‘Barso’ playing in the background. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented, “So many congratulations. And so so proud of you my dearest Darlings.”
Alia Bhatt had announced Darlings as her debut production in March, in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment. The production house also announced the film’s wrap on social media with the BTS video. In a separate post, Red Chillies Entertainment shared some pictures featuring Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and the film’s director Jasmeet K Reen.
The clip Alia Bhatt had shared in March came with a ‘statutory warning’ that read, “Auraton ka apmaan sehat ke liye bahut haanikarak ho sakta hai (Mistreating women can be dangerous for health).” The video also mentions that it’s a dark comedy.
The caption read, "This one's special. Announcing Darlings, my first ever production under Eternal Sunshine, in association with my favourite Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment."
Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2 also starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. She has several releases lined up including SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is also a part of Farhan Akhtar’s directorial venture titled Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
