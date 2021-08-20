Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh Start Shooting For 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have started shooting for the first schedule of their upcoming romantic drama, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, on Friday. Alia, Ranveer and the film's director Karan Johar shared glimpses of the first day of shoot on social media.

In the video, Alia and Ranveer can be seen getting ready for their respective roles while Karan Johar guides them. Along with the cast and crew, we also see fashion designer Manish Malhotra on the set.