'I have 1000-watt Energy When I look At Raha': Alia Bhatt

"I chose to be an actor, a producer, an entrepreneur and a mother. So I can’t sit and complain and be like ‘life is very hard’. But life is tough for everyone, life is not always going to be a smooth path. You just have to keep moving, but a good night’s sleep is always the way to recuperate for me,” she added.

She also got candid about how one should navigate mother's guilt, stating: "It is a very regular feeling, guilt. Very, very normal; most moms will feel it. It is important to tell yourself that you are doing your best... It is very important to understand that taking care of your mental health, whatever makes you happy, will also keep your baby happy... what really helped me was my support system.

Adding, "My husband, my sister, my mom, my family were there to constantly check on me, constantly making it seem like I was doing the best job possible. It is a journey that had just begun, there is so much to explore now. Possibly the best journey I have been on in my life."

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding took place in their apartment and they looked gorgeous in their respective Sabyasachi ensembles. The Bollywood couple also welcomed their daughter Raha a few months after.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. While she also has Netflix's Heart of Stone in the pipeline, the film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in leading roles.