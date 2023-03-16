Pics: Alia Bhatt Gives a Peek Into Her 30th Birthday Celebrations

Alia Bhatt shares cute photos from her 30th birthday celebrations.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt turned 30 on 15 March. The actor celebrated the special day with Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and a couple of her close friends in London. Alia took to Instagram on Thursday, 16 March, to share photos from the celebrations. In one of the pics, she can be seen sitting in front of her birthday cake. There are also some adorable photos with Ranbir and her mother. Alia captioned the album as "THIRTY".
Take a look at the photos:
Alia Bhatt sitting in front of her birthday cake.
Shaheen ready for Alia's birthday celebrations.
An adorable photo of Alia and Ranbir.
Alia shares a goofy photo with mum Soni Razdan.
Alia with her close friend.
Here's how Alia's family and friends celebrated her 30th birthday.
Alia celebrated her birthday in London.
Alia enjoying a nice plate of sphagetti.