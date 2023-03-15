‘Happy Birthday to the Best Actress’: Kareena Kapoor & Others Wish Alia Bhatt
"Sending you a big hug from your favorite place," wrote Kareena Kapoor.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to their Instagram on Wednesday, 15 March to wish Alia Bhatt on her special day. The Darlings actor is all set to turn 30 this year so Kareena and others had the most adorable messages for her as she turns a year older.
"Kareena took to her Instagram to write, Happy Birthday to the best actress ever...love you so much Alia." She also went on to add, "Sending you a big hug from your favorite place."
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished Alia, writng, "Happy happiest bday darling Aaloo."
Alia and Kareena's cousin, Ranbir tied the knot on 14 April 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding took place in their apartment and they looked gorgeous in their respective Sabyasachi ensembles.
The Bollywood couple also welcomed their daughter Raha a few months after. The duo also starred in a movie together called last year called Brahmastra.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. While she also has Netflix's Heart of Stone in the pipeline, the film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in leading roles.
Kareena, meanwhile, is shooting for Hansal Mehta's next film. The shoot for the crime-thriller began in London.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.