‘The World Can Do With One Less Opinion’: Alia Bhatt on Political Issues

Alia Bhatt opens up on why Bollywood celebs refrain from speaking on political issues.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
In one of her recent interviews, actor Alia Bhatt opened up on why most Bollywood celebrities refrain from commenting on the country's political issues. The Highway actor, who is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film Darlings, told The Washington Post, "The world can do with one less opinion."
When Alia was questioned about why Bollywood celebrities speak more on global issues like 'Black Lives Matter' in comparison to local political issues, she said, "I think it's something that's extremely sensitive. I feel that time-to-time a lot of what you say, and the opinions that actors have given in the past, have been misconstrued, maybe misreported, or sort of blown out of proportion in a very wrong way. Sometimes it's just better to keep all of that to yourself. Everyone has opinions. We can't change that. But there are so many opinions out there right now, that I feel like the world can do with one less opinion."
She further went on to say, "You sort of make your politics, your values, or causes very clear with the kind of work that you do. Your work speaks for itself as opposed to you going out there. Because sometimes, it's just one line — without any context, that's just flashed about. There's no responsibility even with the words that you give with regards to something that you feel passionate about. So, I think it's sort of happened over the years, at least for me."
Meanwhile on the work front, Alia will soon make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone. The actor also has several upcoming films in the pipeline including Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.
Besides Alia, Darlings also features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. The film will be premiered on Netflix on 5 August.
