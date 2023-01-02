'I Would Never Regret It': Alia Bhatt on Having Raha at the Peak of Her Career

The Highway actor also opened up about getting married and becoming a mother at the peak of her career.

Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on 14 April 2022, after dating for a few years. The wedding took place at their Mumbai residence, Vastu. After two months of marriage, the couple officially announced the news of Alia's pregnancy. In November 2022, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, and named her Raha.