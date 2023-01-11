Alia Bhatt, AR Rahman Cheer for 'RRR' As it Wins Golden Globe for 'Naatu Naatu'

Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan & Jr NTR in RRR.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has won the award for 'Best Original Song' for the track 'Naatu Naatu' at the 80th Golden Globes. Composed by MM Keeravani and sung by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, 'Naatu Naatu' is the first Indian song to win the prestigious award.
Ever since the award was announced, several celebrities including actor Alia Bhatt, musician AR Rahman, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, among others, congratulated team RRR for their big win.
Taking to Twitter on 11 Janaury, Rahman wrote, "Incredible ..Paradigm shift Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!"
Bhandarkar also sent his best wishes to RRR team and tweeted, "Wow wow Superb. Big Congratulations to Keeravani sir & My favourite filmmaker @ssrajamouli sir and the entire team of RRR. @RRRMovie #Jalwa #GoldenGlobes"
Bhatt, who had a cameo appearance as Sita in RRR, also took to Instagram to cheer for the film's big win. The actor posted a video from the Golden Globes Award ceremony and added several red heart emojis in the caption of her story.
Here, take a look:
RRR features Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead roles. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, and Alison Doody in pivotal roles.
Set in the pre-independence era, RRR is based on the lives of two real-life Indian revolutionary heroes — Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, who lived in the 1920s. The film made its worldwide theatrical premiere on 24 March 2022.
The epic action drama currently has its sequel under development.
