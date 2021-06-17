Akshay Kumar Visits J&K's Bandipora to Meet BSF Jawans

Akshay Kumar on Thursday, 17 June, visited Tulail area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The actor met the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans there. As per reports, Akshay is scheduled to interact with the army and BSF troopers in Neeru village.

Akshay took to Twitter to share some photos from his visit. In one of the photos, he can be seen dancing with the jawans.