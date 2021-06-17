Akshay Kumar Visits J&K's Bandipora to Meet BSF Jawans

Akshay Kumar meets BSF jawans at J&K's Bandipora.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Akshay Kumar on Thursday, 17 June, visited Tulail area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The actor met the Border Security Force (BSF) jawans there. As per reports, Akshay is scheduled to interact with the army and BSF troopers in Neeru village.
Akshay took to Twitter to share some photos from his visit. In one of the photos, he can be seen dancing with the jawans.
"Spent a memorable day with the @BSF_India bravehearts guarding the borders today. Coming here is always a humbling experience… meeting the real heroes. My heart is filled with nothing but respect", Akshay wrote.
BSF's official handle also tweeted a video wherein Akshay can be seen arriving in a helicopter. "As the country is entering into the 75th year of Independence, @akshaykumar once again comes to meet the #bravehearts guarding the borders. Here he arrives at one of the forward locations of @BSF_Kashmir on #LoC.," the BSF tweeted.
On the work front, Akshay will be seen in Bell Bottom, which was scheduled to release on 28 May but got pushed due to the pandemic. It will now release on 27 July.
Published: 17 Jun 2021,04:31 PM IST