Akshay Kumar Called Out for Hypocrisy After Ram Mandir Video

Akshay Kumar has been called out for hypocrisy after the actor took to Twitter to post a video urging fans and followers to donate to the Ram Mandir construction.

Lyricist and scriptwriter Puneet Sharma posted a clip from an old interview, wherein Akshay is seen talking about people wasting food and money on temples when so many are dying in the country of hunger. Akshay played the role of Lord Krishna in the film OMG: Oh My God!, where he spoke about the need to help people out instead of contributing to the building of large temples and decking out idols.