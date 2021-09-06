Akshay Kumar's Mother in ICU; Actor Flies Back From Shoot in UK: Report

Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia is reportedly in the ICU at Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Akshay, who was in UK shooting for his film Cinderella, flew back to tend to his mother.

“Akshay is very attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision," a source told the publication.