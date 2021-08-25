The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar Tries to Call Shah Rukh on a Fan's Request

The girl then asked Akshay to try calling Gauri Khan. This request had Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Jackky Bhagnani laughing hard. Kapil warned Akshay that if he did that, he would have to deal with the consequences, Kapil joked, “Gauri bhabhi bolengi, ‘Akshay ji aap bigaad rahe hain humaare pati ko’ (Gauri will say, ‘Akshay, you are spoiling my husband’)”. Although Akshay couldn’t arrange the phone call with SRK, the girl thanked him for the gesture.