The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar Tries to Call Shah Rukh on a Fan's Request

Akshay Kumar and the team of BellBottom recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. During the show, the actor spoke to a couple of fans in the audience. A girl shared that she is a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan, and she hopes she can talk to him someday. Akshay’s gesture following the girl’s wish touched hearts.
Akshay immediately dialled Shah Rukh, but sadly his phone was switched off. The fan requested Akshay to try another number, to which Kapil Sharma jokingly said , “Shah Rukh Khan PCO pe kaam karte hain? (Does Shah Rukh Khan work at a PCO?)”
The girl then asked Akshay to try calling Gauri Khan. This request had Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor and Jackky Bhagnani laughing hard. Kapil warned Akshay that if he did that, he would have to deal with the consequences, Kapil joked, “Gauri bhabhi bolengi, ‘Akshay ji aap bigaad rahe hain humaare pati ko’ (Gauri will say, ‘Akshay, you are spoiling my husband’)”. Although Akshay couldn’t arrange the phone call with SRK, the girl thanked him for the gesture.
BellBottom is running well in theatres, and is the first big-ticket film to release in cinema halls following the second wave of the COVID pandemic. The film collected Rs 12.65 crore within the first four days of its release.
