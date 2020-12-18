Why Does Akshay Keep Featuring in Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celeb List?

The Forbes highest-paid celebrity list of 2020 is out and Akshay Kumar is the only Indian actor to feature on it. Akshay had made it to the same list in 2019 too. While the previous year he had secured the 33rd position with $40.5 million (Rs 2.78 billion) to his name, this year the actor got placed in the 52nd spot. Reportedly, his earnings now are $48.5 million, which is approximately Rs. 356 crores.

You must be wondering, with Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan ruling the Hindi film industry for years, how is it that Akshay keeps beating them to this list? Let us look at what makes Akshay Kumar one of the most bankable stars in recent times.