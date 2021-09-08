Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan & Others Condole Akshay Kumar’s Mother’s Demise

Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, and other celebrities express grief at Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia's passing.
Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to inform that his mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday morning. "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence," he wrote. Several celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Neena Gupta, and Nimrat Kaur expressed their condolences on social media.
Ajay Devgn wrote on Instagram, "Dear Akki, Heartfelt condolences on your mother's passing away. May Arunaji's soul find eternal peace. Condolences to you & your family. Om Shanti."
Salman Khan, who worked with Akshay Kumar in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, tweeted, "Dear Akki, very sad to hear of the passing of your mother. May she rest in peace. My deepest condolences to you and your entire family .."
Akshay's Airlift co-star Nimrat Kaur tweeted her condolences and wrote, "So sorry for your profound loss. Deepest condolences and my heartfelt prayers to you and the whole family in this grave hour. Satnaam wahe guru."
Parineeti Chopra also sent prayers for Akshay Kumar and his family.
Akshay Kumar's mother was reportedly admitted to the ICU in Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai. The actor flew down from UK, where he had been shooting for Cinderella, to be with his mother. Actor Riteish Deshmukh, filmmakers Rohit Shetty and R Balki attended Aruna Bhatia's funeral.
