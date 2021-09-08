Twinkle Khanna at Akshay Kumar's mom's funeral.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Riteish Deshmukh, Rohit Shetty Attend Akshay Kumar's Mom's Funeral
Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday, 8 September.
Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday, 8 September. Actor Riteish Deshmukh, filmmakers Rohit Shetty and R Balki attended Akshay's mom's funeral.
Sharing the news of his mother's passing in the morning Akshay wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”
