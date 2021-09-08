She Was My Core: Akshay Kumar on Mother Aruna Bhatia’s Demise
Akshay Kumar thanked everyone for their support as he and his family go through this difficult time.
Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday morning. The actor took to social media and informed his fans, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”
On Tuesday, Akshay had posted a statement on social media about his mother’s health. “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help,” he wrote.
Akshay’s mother was reportedly admitted in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. The actor, who was shooting for the movie Cinderella in the UK, flew back to be by his mother’s side. A source had told Hindustan Times, “Akshay is very attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision.”
