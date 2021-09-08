She Was My Core: Akshay Kumar on Mother Aruna Bhatia’s Demise

On Tuesday, Akshay had posted a statement on social media about his mother’s health. “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help,” he wrote.

Akshay’s mother was reportedly admitted in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. The actor, who was shooting for the movie Cinderella in the UK, flew back to be by his mother’s side. A source had told Hindustan Times, “Akshay is very attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision.”