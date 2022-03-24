Aishwaryaa Drops Dhanush's Name From Her Twitter & Instagram Bios

After announcing their separation early this year, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has dropped 'Dhanush' from her Instagram and Twitter bios.

On 17 January, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa released a joint statement that read, “Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (We) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

The news had left fans shattered. After the announcement, Aishwaryaa continued with the 'Dhanush' surname till Wednesday, 23 March.