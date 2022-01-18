'Give Us the Needed Privacy': Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Separate After 18 Years

Actor Dhanush and Aishwaryaa.
(Photo: Instagram/@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)
Actor Dhanush announced late on Monday night, 17 January, that he and his wife Aishwaryaa had decided to separate after "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, parents and well-wishers to each other."
The couple posted the announcement of their separation on Twitter and Instagram.
Dhanush wrote, "The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."
Posting the same statement on Instagram, Aishwaryaa said, "No caption needed... only your understanding and your love necessary! [sic]"