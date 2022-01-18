ADVERTISEMENT

'Give Us the Needed Privacy': Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Separate After 18 Years

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married on 18 November 2004. The couple also has two sons.

The Quint
Updated
Entertainment
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Dhanush and Aishwaryaa.</p></div>
i

Actor Dhanush announced late on Monday night, 17 January, that he and his wife Aishwaryaa had decided to separate after "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, parents and well-wishers to each other."

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married on 18 November 2004. The couple has two sons – Yatra and Linga – who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. A director and playback singer, Aishwaryaa is also the daughter of actor Rajinikanth.

The couple posted the announcement of their separation on Twitter and Instagram.

Also Read

'Was Worried Whether Sara Could Pull Off Rinku in Atrangi Re': Dhanush

'Was Worried Whether Sara Could Pull Off Rinku in Atrangi Re': Dhanush
ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanush wrote, "The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

He added, "Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! [sic]"

Posting the same statement on Instagram, Aishwaryaa said, "No caption needed... only your understanding and your love necessary! [sic]"

Also Read

Dhanush Is So Talented, Humble and Childish: Sara Ali Khan

Dhanush Is So Talented, Humble and Childish: Sara Ali Khan
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT