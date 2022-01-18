'Give Us the Needed Privacy': Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Separate After 18 Years
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married on 18 November 2004. The couple also has two sons.
Actor Dhanush announced late on Monday night, 17 January, that he and his wife Aishwaryaa had decided to separate after "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, parents and well-wishers to each other."
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married on 18 November 2004. The couple has two sons – Yatra and Linga – who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively. A director and playback singer, Aishwaryaa is also the daughter of actor Rajinikanth.
The couple posted the announcement of their separation on Twitter and Instagram.
Dhanush wrote, "The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."
He added, "Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! [sic]"
Posting the same statement on Instagram, Aishwaryaa said, "No caption needed... only your understanding and your love necessary! [sic]"
