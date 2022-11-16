Aishwarya Rai Celebrates Daughter Aaradhya's 11th Birthday; Shares Adorable Pic

Aishwarya and her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya on 16 November 2011. The couple tied the knot in April 2007, after dating for several years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan - I, which performed exceptionally well at the global and domestic box office. Besides, she has several projects lined up including her upcoming action-drama Jailer, co-starring Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.