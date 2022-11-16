Aishwarya Rai Celebrates Daughter Aaradhya's 11th Birthday; Shares Adorable Pic

Aishwarya Rai kisses her daughter Aaradhya on her 11th birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Taking to social media, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an adorable post on her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan's 11th birthday. The actor shared a photo of herself, kissing her daughter on her special day. In the picture, Aaradhya wore a red dress paired with a matching bow clip on her hair. While, the background can be seen decorated with flowers, in the shape of number 11. She captioned the post, "MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA (heart emojis)."
Take a look at it here:
Aishwarya and her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya on 16 November 2011. The couple tied the knot in April 2007, after dating for several years.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan - I, which performed exceptionally well at the global and domestic box office. Besides, she has several projects lined up including her upcoming action-drama Jailer, co-starring Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar.
