Aishwarya Rai Gets Legal Notice Over Non-Payment of Tax On Nashik Land

Aishwarya Rai receives legal notice over unpaid land tax.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has reportedly received a legal notice over alleged non-payment of land tax in Nashik. As per reports, Aishwarya owns a one-hectare property in Nashik's Adwadi, near Sinnar, where she runs a windmill energy farm.
The Ponniyin Selvan actor has reportedly not paid the non-agricultural tax for the land for over a year, which now amounts to Rs 21,960.
According to a report by The Indian Express, on 17 January, Eknath Bangale, Sinnar tehsildar, shared in a statement, "Legal advisor of the actress met us today and told us that the tax will be paid by tomorrow (18 January). She has invested in a windmill. The land was bought in 2009. She has paid the tax for all these years. Only the tax for this particular assessment year is pending.
"Our revenue assessment year starts from August. We have sent her demand notice twice but there was no response. Now on 9 January, we have again sent a notice to her to pay the tax. We had given her 10 days time, but now her advisor told us that the tax will be paid by tomorrow (18 January)," Eknath further told the publication.
In addition to the report, the officials asserted that the windmill has been functioning but the tax is related to the land and not the project.
On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in filmmaker Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I, alongside Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, among others.
She will be next seen in the sequel of the period drama, Ponniyin Selvan: II, which will hit the silver screens 28 April 2023. The film will be released in five regional languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)