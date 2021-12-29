'Actors Have to Bear The Brunt When Directors Are Confused': Raveena & Taapsee

Taapsee Pannu and Raveena Tandon speak about working with 'confused' directors.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Raveena Tandon and Taapsee Pannu have said that as actors they fear not understanding the vision of directors. During the Actors Roundtable 2021 with Rajeev Masand, the duo agreed that actors have to 'bear the brunt' because of 'confused' filmmakers.
When asked if conversations about how to portray a character take place before shoot Taapsee told Masand, "They do, but on set, it suddenly changes. This has happened despite having discussed and thought that ‘ok, this should be the approach of the character’, and then you reach the set and are (asked to) react in a different way. But then I say that 'it's not in line with the discussion that we had before'. However, the director says, ‘no, in this situation just react, just do as I say’. This scares me. You have to at least tell me so that I know the graph in my head -- where I start, where I am ending, what's my next shot. Where do I pick up the emotion of the next shot? You can't just say ‘Ye bhi karlo, wo bhi karlo, jo better hoga wo dekhlenge’ (do this, do this as well, we will take the better shot)".
Raveena added that actors are on the receiving end because of the confusion of filmmakers.
Echoing the Aranyak actor's thought Taapsee continued, "Sometimes, they edit. There is a transition shot that we have given and it is edited out because of the length or whatever. I am like, ‘How will I make sense, I am in this emotion and now suddenly I am in this emotion'. There was a transition shot but they say ‘no it was not needed’. I look bad as an actor because I couldn’t show the emotion."
