Raveena Tandon's 'Aranyak' Reels You In And Leaves You Wanting For More

Aranyak is definitely memorable for its stellar performances by all the cast members. It was good to see old faces like Lalit Parimoo, Zakir Hussain and Meghna Malik in important roles again, and it was a treat to see Ashutosh Rana stealing scene after scene with his portrayal of the analytical, obsessive, slightly mad-cap of a father-in-law to the stoic and solid character of Raveena Tandon’s protagonist, Kasturi Dogra. Backed with reliable actors like Parambrata Chattopadhyay (who make any characters their own), Tandon was believable as a small-town cop with her narrow-minded outlook and a rather, shoot-first-ask-later approach while dealing with interrogations.

Speaking of which, the story and written material of the show, helmed by Charudutt Acharya, has much scope and room to be developed even further, should the show be renewed for a second season. With parallel timelines showing the history of the place and what fate lies ahead for some of the characters, this is a true playground for the writer ahead. Benefit of the doubt can be given to the seemingly backward depiction of the small-town characters, especially Tandon’s, who pre-dominantly shows traits that have been traditionally attributed to toxic, male characters. All the other characters, and the actors playing them, are safe in their respective spots and round off the story together nicely.

The most pleasant surprise was to see Milind Shinde, the Marathi actor playing the faithful man Friday, Nandan, to Meghna Malik’s character in the show. True to his USP, the various faces that he put up in Aranyak have been a treat to watch. Apart from the superb casting, kudos must be given to the writer for creating memorable and dynamic older characters whose morality compass may be a little off but make for great entertainment. To write characters like these automatically creates a space for mature actors to shine brightly with their seasoned craft, and maybe more than the cyan jungles of Sironah itself, the audience probably stuck around for them more.