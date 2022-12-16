Actor Rakul Preet Singh Summoned By ED In Drugs-Related Money Laundering Case

In continuation to the report, besides Singh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, has been also called for interrogation in a separate case. He was recently a complainant in the MLA poaching case.

Three days ago, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recorded Reddy's statement to investigate the poaching allegations.

According to the NDTV report, three years ago, Reddy, along with two others, had reportedly been to a party hosted by a famous film personality in Bengaluru where drugs were allegedly used.

Singh's case is related to the Telangana Excise and Prohibition Department's 2017 seizure of drugs valued at $30,000.