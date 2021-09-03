Actor Rakul Preet Singh Appears Before ED in Drugs Case
Before Rakul Preet Singh, filmmaker Puri Jagannadh had also recorded his statement before the ED.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad on Friday in connection to a drugs case, as per a report by ANI.
A few days back, filmmaker Puri Jagannadh had also recorded his statement. Notices have been issued to Rana Daggubati, Charmme Kaur, Navadeep, Ravi Teja, Mumaith Khan and Tanish. In 2017, the actors directors were questioned by the Special Investigation Team in a case related to a drug racket.
Earlier, an ED official had told Times of India, "Around 12 cases were booked by Telangana Excise and Prohibition department and 11 charge sheets were filled. Mostly drug traffickers around eight persons were charge sheeted in the cases then. Most of them are lower-level drug traffickers.” The official had added that the Tollywood celebrities will be considered as witnesses.
