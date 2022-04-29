Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh Talk About How They Prepared for 'Runway 34'

Tune in to this episode of 'Itni Starry Baatein'.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Ajay Devgn's latest directorial venture Runway 34 is an aviation thriller, inspired by true events from 2015, when a Kochi to Doha flight had to make a landing choice which could have gone either way.
In the movie which hit the theatres on 29 April, Ajay and Rakul Preet are seen playing co-pilots.
In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, the co-stars talk about how they trained before the shoot. They also share their experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan. Tune in!
