Actor Nora Fatehi Records Her Statement in Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case

In continuation of the same report, VS Chauhan, Nora Fatehi's advocate said, "Today my client appeared before Court and gave statement before magistrate to assist the investigation. Her conduct has been compliant since she has utmost faith in judicial process as well as laws of this country."

"She has, time and again, proved, through her conduct that, in all bona fides, despite her contractual liabilities, she ensures, she assists the investigating agencies whenever the need arises," he added.