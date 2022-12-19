ADVERTISEMENT

Nora Fatehi Sets The Stage On Fire With Her Performance At FIFA World Cup Finals

Nora Fatehi danced to the song 'Light The Sky.'

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire with her electrifying performance at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony. She dazzled her fans as she danced to the beat of 'Light the Sky.'

Fatehi's performance was well received by her fans. And the audience was left in awe of her dance moves. The internet was quick to circulate reels, tweets and more appreciating her perfomance at the ceremony.

Here's a look at the performance by Fatehi:

Fatehi also wore a black ensemble at the closing ceremony. She uploaded a picture of the look in question. She went on to write, "fifa closing ceremony."

Deepika Padukone was also present to unveil the FIFA world cup trophy. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, had a discussion with footballer Wayne Rooney during the finals. They had a conversation about football, Shah Rukh's upcoming release Pathaan and more.

