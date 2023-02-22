Actor and TV Host Subi Suresh Dies at 41

Actor and TV host Subi Suresh passes away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Popular Malayalam actor and television host Subi Suresh breathed her last at a private hospital in Kochi on Wednesday, 22 February, as per reports. She was 41. Subi was reportedly receiving treatment for liver-related ailments at the hospital.
Subi, who appeared in both small and large-screen productions, was well-known for her slapstick comedy and on-stage dialogue delivery.
She started her career years ago as a mimicry artist in the Cochin Kalabhavan troupe. Subi won over viewers with her funny roles in well-known TV shows like Cinemala. She also established herself as a versatile TV host on a range of channels.
In 2006, Subi made her debut as an actor with the Malayalam movie Kanaka Simhasanam. In her career, she has worked in over 20 films, including Happy Husbands and Elsamma Enna Aankutty.
Subi is survived by her parents and a brother.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)