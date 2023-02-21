'Jai Santoshi Maa' Actor Bela Bose Passes Away at 79

Actor and dancer Bela Bose, who has worked in popular films like Jai Santoshi Maa, breathed her last in Mumbai on Monday, 20 February. She was 79. Bose was admitted to the MGM Hospital in Vashi. She passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

As per reports, the actor's last rites were performed on Tuesday morning, 21 February, in the presence of her family and loved ones.