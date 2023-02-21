'Jai Santoshi Maa' Actor Bela Bose Passes Away at 79

Bela Bose passed away on 20 February after suffering from a cardiac arrest.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor and dancer Bela Bose, who has worked in popular films like Jai Santoshi Maa, breathed her last in Mumbai on Monday, 20 February. She was 79. Bose was admitted to the MGM Hospital in Vashi. She passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.
As per reports, the actor's last rites were performed on Tuesday morning, 21 February, in the presence of her family and loved ones.
Bose began her acting career with Raj Kapoor's 1959 film Main Nashe Mein Hoon. She has worked in more than 200 Hindi and regional Indian films. She is a trained Manipuri dancer, a state-level swimmer, and an accomplished painter.
Bose made appearances in popular dance numbers and supporting roles in a variety of films over the years. Some of her works include Sau Din Saas Ke, Anita, Shikar, and Chitralekha, among others.
She was married to the actor and director Asis Kumar. She is survived by her son and daughter.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)