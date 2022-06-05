IIFA 2022: Watch Abhishek’s ‘Impromptu’ Performance With Aishwarya & Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan match steps at the IIFA 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2022 were held on 3-4 June in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and several celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan gave electric performances. During Abhishek’s performance, he got down from the stage and walked over to his wife, actor Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya in the audience.
Aishwarya matched steps with Abhishek as ‘Tattad Tattad’ from Ram-Leela played in the background. Before leaving, Abhishek blew a kiss to Aaradhya. The official handle of IIFA shared the video with the caption, “The impromptu performance by #AbhishekBachchan with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan wins our hearts.”
On the last day, Abhishek wore a black tuxedo and Aishwarya sported a black kurta with floral detailing styled by Rohit Bal. On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan and Abhishek, who last starred in Dasvi, has SSS-7 lined up.
Here’s a glimpse into Abhishek’s performance:
At IIFA 2022, Shershaah won the award for ‘Best Film’. Vicky Kaushal won ‘Best Actor (Male)’ for Sardhar Udham and Kriti Sanon won the ‘Best Actor (Female)’ award for Mimi.