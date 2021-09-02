Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal on Why He Ran Away From His Family

Faissal Khan with brother Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan has said that even though he has forgiven Aamir for what happened between them, but he hasn't forgotten the incident. Faissal and his family were involved in a legal battle after they allegedly kept him under 'house arrest' for a year as they thought he was 'depressed and had paranoid schizophrenia'.
Now, in an interview to Navbharat Times, Faissal said that he had to 'run away', else he would have still been a 'prisoner' at Aamir's home.
The actor said in Hindi, "I was going through a difficult time with my family. One day, Aamir called to say that he wanted my signatory rights because I am mad and can't take care of myself. So I was told to declare before a judge that I am incapable of taking care of myself. I couldn't understand why. So that's when I decided to leave home."
Faissal added that he had to undergo a mental check-up at Mumbai's JJ Hospital for 20 days, after which he was declared of sound mind by the judge. "Despite this huge incident, I have forgiven Aamir, but I can't forget what happened. I wish my family on birthdays and Eid, but maintain a distance. There is also a fear, because of what they did in the past. I hold nothing against them, but I have to protect my own dignity".
After Mela, Faissal is trying to make an acting comeback with Faactory, which he has also directed.
