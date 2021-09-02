Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal on Why He Ran Away From His Family

The actor said in Hindi, "I was going through a difficult time with my family. One day, Aamir called to say that he wanted my signatory rights because I am mad and can't take care of myself. So I was told to declare before a judge that I am incapable of taking care of myself. I couldn't understand why. So that's when I decided to leave home."

Faissal added that he had to undergo a mental check-up at Mumbai's JJ Hospital for 20 days, after which he was declared of sound mind by the judge. "Despite this huge incident, I have forgiven Aamir, but I can't forget what happened. I wish my family on birthdays and Eid, but maintain a distance. There is also a fear, because of what they did in the past. I hold nothing against them, but I have to protect my own dignity".

After Mela, Faissal is trying to make an acting comeback with Faactory, which he has also directed.