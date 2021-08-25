Can’t Give Them Advice: Faissal Khan on Brother Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao’s Divorce
Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan will make his directorial debut with 'Faactory'.
Actor Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal Khan believes that people will recognise him as an individual artiste after the release of his directorial debut Faactory. He also addressed rumours about his relationship with Aamir and clarified that everything is well between them.
Talking about his film Faactory, Faissal said that Aamir and his mother liked the film.
“Both my mom and Aamir have watched the film. My mother loved it. It was my mother’s dream that I should turn director, which has been fulfilled with this film. Aamir found the film very engaging and said it is very good for a first time director."Faissal Khan, Actor
“It’s a romantic thriller with ample amount of action. The movie has a lot of twists that will keep audiences engaged. It is a tough genre, but things worked out for me because of good cooperation from the team,” Faissal told ETimes.
When asked if he ever felt like he was in Aamir Khan’s shadow, he responded that he has never bothered with ‘all this’. “When a person isn’t aware of himself, that’s when they get worried about such things. I know what I am and what I can do. I know my capabilities. Kuchh toh log kahenge logo ka kaam hain kehna… (People are going to say things; that’s what people do.)” he added.
Faissal’s brother Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had announced their separation in after 15 years of marriage. Talking about the same, Faissal said that he can't give them advice since his own marriage didn’t last, adding that they know what's best for them.
He further said, “Unfortunately, I have not made enough money to afford a wife and I don’t have any girlfriend, because having one is also an expensive affair. A wife is even more expensive. Picture hit ho toh ladki dhoodna shuru karu (If my picture is a hit, I’ll start looking for someone).”
Faissal Khan first appeared in films as a child actor in Nasir Hussain’s Pyar Ka Mausam, and later made his debut with brother Aamir Khan’s film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He’s also acted in films like Madhosh, Mela, and the TV show Aandhi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.