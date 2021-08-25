Can’t Give Them Advice: Faissal Khan on Brother Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao’s Divorce

“It’s a romantic thriller with ample amount of action. The movie has a lot of twists that will keep audiences engaged. It is a tough genre, but things worked out for me because of good cooperation from the team,” Faissal told ETimes.

When asked if he ever felt like he was in Aamir Khan’s shadow, he responded that he has never bothered with ‘all this’. “When a person isn’t aware of himself, that’s when they get worried about such things. I know what I am and what I can do. I know my capabilities. Kuchh toh log kahenge logo ka kaam hain kehna… (People are going to say things; that’s what people do.)” he added.

Faissal’s brother Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao had announced their separation in after 15 years of marriage. Talking about the same, Faissal said that he can't give them advice since his own marriage didn’t last, adding that they know what's best for them.

He further said, “Unfortunately, I have not made enough money to afford a wife and I don’t have any girlfriend, because having one is also an expensive affair. A wife is even more expensive. Picture hit ho toh ladki dhoodna shuru karu (If my picture is a hit, I’ll start looking for someone).”

Faissal Khan first appeared in films as a child actor in Nasir Hussain’s Pyar Ka Mausam, and later made his debut with brother Aamir Khan’s film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He’s also acted in films like Madhosh, Mela, and the TV show Aandhi.