Aamir Khan and Raveena Tandon to Participate in 'Mann Ki Baat @100' Conclave

Raveena Tandon and Aamir Khan to participate in 'Mann Ki Baat @100.'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio talk 'Mann Ki Baat' will complete its 100th episode this month. On Wednesday, 26 April, actors Raveena Tandon and Aamir Khan and sports personalities like Deepa Malik and Nikhat Zareen, along with renowned journalists, entrepreneurs, and radio jockeys, will take part in the national conclave.
According to a report by The Indian Express, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the daylong conclave, and I&B Minister Anurag Thakur will be the guest of honour. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mos for Pankaj Chaudhary, and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be present at the valedictory session.
In continuation of the report, over 100 citizens across India out of the 700 individuals that PM Modi has mentioned in his episodes so far will also attend the event organised by the I&B Ministry.
The conclave will incorporate a variety of activities, including two book launches, four thematic sessions, and the unveiling of a commemorative postage stamp and coin on 'Mann Ki Baat @100.'
