'20 Yrs Back, I Didn't Even Have the Budget to Hire a Good Photographer': Shahid

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Bloody Daddy, an action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie is all set to release on JioCinema on 9 June.
The Quint caught up with Shahid and Ali to speak about Bloody Daddy, directing a brutal action film like this and more. When asked about the film reminding us of Hollywood action movies Ali said, "It's high time people start creating content that is more international. But the idea is that this is a very desi, Hindustani film."
Shahid recently completed 20 years in Bollywood, and speaking about the highlights from his professional life he said, "The first film that I did is definitely a highlight, and then it's how you grow and evolve as an actor. I never went to any training school. I learnt on the job. I was a dancer in Shiamak Davar's group, I assisted my father in a couple of television serials he was directing, I also did some workshops with Naseeruddin Shah when he went to National School of Drama. I did a few ads and that's how my first movie happened. At that time I didn't even have the budget to hire a good photographer. My mother believed in me when I didn't believe in myself.".
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
