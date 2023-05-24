‘Bloody Daddy’ Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Is on a Mission to Take Down Drug Lords

Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy is all set to premiere on JioCinema.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in his debut OTT series Farzi, is all set for the release of his upcoming film Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. On 24 May, the makers dropped the official trailer of the highly anticipated film.
Sharing the trailer with his fans on social media, Shahid wrote, "One hell of a BLOODY night…Trailer out now! #BloodyDaddy Watch #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema, streaming free on 9th June! TRAILER OUT NOW."
Watch Bloody Daddy's official trailer here:
The trailer features Shahid in a fierce and edgy avatar as he sets out on a mission to take down drug lords, murderous narcs, and straight cops with his high-octane action and stunts. The video also features Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor, who play the vamps.
Bloody Daddy marks the first-ever collaboration between Shahid and director Zafar. Speaking about the film, Shahid shared at the JioStudios event, "It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out, it has been a blast."
The action-packed entertainer will directly premiere on Viacom 18's JioCinema and will be available for free streaming on 9 June 2023.
