Catherine O’Hara Leaves Behind a Legacy of Unhinged, Tender Brilliance

Who is this diva—I thought to myself as I watched Home Alone in the ‘90s. Catherine O’Hara’s Kate McCallister leaves her son behind as she jets off to a vacation. Once is a mistake. Twice? That’s commitment. Unhinged excellence, even.

“KEVIN,” she exclaims when it dawns upon her that her forgetfulness may have inflicted life-altering trauma on her son. But then, you know she truly loves him—even if she momentarily forgot about his existence.