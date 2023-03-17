ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | The Last of Us Review: Nearest to Perfect Show I've Ever Seen

Everything from the colour palette to cinematography to acting performances will keep you gripped to the plot.

Verda Subzwari
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Last of Us is an HBO production, which is adapted from the video game of the same name. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann explore human relationships, their importance and fragility. 

Everything from the colour palette to cinematography to acting performances will keep you gripped to the plot. To find out why I describe it as a must-watch, tune in!

Also Read

Podcast | What Young Indians Can Do To Fix Their Food

Podcast | What Young Indians Can Do To Fix Their Food

To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

Also Read

Podcast | Thuramukham Review : A Mini-History Class on Labour Unions

Podcast | Thuramukham Review : A Mini-History Class on Labour Unions
ADVERTISEMENT

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Podcast   Disney Hotstar   HBO Max 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×