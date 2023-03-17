Podcast | The Last of Us Review: Nearest to Perfect Show I've Ever Seen
Everything from the colour palette to cinematography to acting performances will keep you gripped to the plot.
The Last of Us is an HBO production, which is adapted from the video game of the same name. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann explore human relationships, their importance and fragility.
Everything from the colour palette to cinematography to acting performances will keep you gripped to the plot. To find out why I describe it as a must-watch, tune in!
