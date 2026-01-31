'Brought Love & Light To the World': Actor-Comedian Catherine O'Hara Dies at 71

As reported by Hindustan Times, tributes from co-stars and friends have highlighted O’Hara’s impact on the entertainment industry. Macaulay Culkin, who played her son in Home Alone, wrote, “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.” Dan Levy, her Schitt’s Creek co-star, described her as “extended family before she ever played my family.”