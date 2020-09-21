'Schitt's Creek' is Love & Here's Why You Must Watch It NOW...

In this lockdown a lot of us found ourselves hooked to the screens as we tried to pretend that the world wasn't going crazy around and outside our homes. During this time, a lot of people discovered a gem of a show - Schitt's Creek. As a viewer you enter the world of these obscenely rich people who have JUST gotten bankrupt and they have to rebuild a life away from the riches. They move to a small town and start living in two motel rooms. The show, basically, swept the Emmys this year. Eugene Levy won Outstanding Actor (Comedy) for the show while Catherine O'Hara won Outstanding Actress (Comedy). Schitt's Creek fetched Eugene Levy's son Daniel Levy the Outstanding Director, Writer and Supporting Actor prizes. That's a total of five awards!

Eugene Levy with Daniel Levy.

You'll probably spend the first few episodes of Schitt's Creek hating the guts of these characters and what they say, and mock them for being reduced to...well the lives of most of us. But if you hang in there, at the end of the sixth season you will have cried and discovered the journey of each character (not just the leads). (Spoilers ahead)

A Couple is a Couple - Whether Straight or Gay

One of the reasons why Schitt's Creek stands out in the clutter is because of how it portrays relationships. When approaching the track of a gay relationship, most shows tend to speak of the burden that the relationship comes with. We see David's romance blossom on the show and by the third season it's the central theme as his business partner and boyfriend Patrick (played by Noad Reid) decide to get married.

David Rose in Schitt's Creek.

Everything plays out in front of people who live in a "small town", who you'd imagine would be judgmental, but the show deliberately stays away from homophobia. Patrick and David are just like any other couple. Bickering about wedding plans, doubting their nature of involvement and if the relationship needs spicing up with a threesome, navigating marriage, discovering uncomfortable truths about each other...they've done it all without the fuss.

Moira Rose is the Queen of the Show and I Will Not Hear Otherwise...

Catherine O'Hara won her first Emmy for Schitt's Creek and she's been in the business for 45 years. She plays Moira Rose, the woman who uses hair, makeup, and clothing as her armours. She is the glamour the town of Schitt's Creek needs. “That’s just what Moira does,” said O’Hara. “She dresses up for any occasion and will never let go of who she was, who she really is, and who she needs to be again.”

Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose.

Moira doesn't know how to dress for the occasion, she dresses up for who she might end up meeting because for an actor like her opportunity can come from anywhere at any time. She might not be too much of a mother but when the time needs her to pull things together, she steps in and how.

Johnny and Moira Together are Comedy Redefined...

You know when I said that you will hate them in the beginning? Well, Moira and Johnny's relationship is probably what makes the viewer feel sympathetic towards them. They are funny and they know how to hype each other...and that what the best relationships are made of.

Moira and Johnny in Schitt's Creek.

When Moira throws a huge fit and locks herself up, Johnny is there by the door helping her gain her ground. And when Johnny takes a huge business step to help them get back out there, Moira is his sounding board. They know how to navigate their troubles together.

Alexis and David are the Best Siblings Ever!

From the first episode itself, the show sets the tone for their relationship. They might not be relatable in the true sense of the term but their sibling side sure is. They call out each other's bulls**t and stand with each other when it's really needed. Hugging might not be his thing, but David is a true elder brother. And how can I forget the way Alexis says "David".

This is just a sneak peek into their world. The town of Schitt's Creek is filled with people who can't be defined in words when it comes to their wackiness but they sure are endearing. Very, very endearing.