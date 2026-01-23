'Border 2' Is Loud, Uneven, and Overlong But Effective

Even by its own standards, mainstream Hindi cinema has spent a frankly weird amount of time and energy dwelling on Pakistan and Indo-Pakistan narratives of late. The beastly Dhurandhar, the thoughtful Ikkis, the well-crafted Freedom At Midnight, and now the thunderous Border 2 (I feel like I’m missing one). You'd think we don't have other stories to tell.

Border 2, a sequel to JP Dutta's popular 1997 ensemble war saga, is centred on the India-Pakistan war of 1971. On screen, the only link between the two films is Sunny Deol—except here, Deol plays a different character: Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler.

The first half of director Anant Singh’s film covers the friendship story of three cadets: one from the Indian Army—Hoshiar Singh Dahiya (a sincere Varun Dhawan is enjoyable to watch again after I don’t know how many years), one from the Navy—Mahinder Rawat (an awkward, out of place Ahan Shetty), and one from the Air Force—Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon (Diljit Dosanjh remains a treat). All under the watchful eye of Fateh Singh (Sunny Deol’s stern dad energy works well here).

Until they are all called to war.